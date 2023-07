Excessive Heat Warnings will bring the week to a close, but cooler temperatures are just around the corner.

Highs will fall into the low 100s, by Sunday, thanks to an increase in monsoon activity.

A better chance of rain will arrive and help cool us down through the weekend and into next week.

We'll likely be able to say goodbye to some of this record heat in the near future!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

