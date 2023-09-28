Watch Now
Record heat will give way to more wind

Gusty wind will accompany cooler temperatures
Posted at 6:43 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 21:43:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our record heat will gradually give way to highs in the 80s, but the cooler temperatures will come with some gusty wind.

To finish the week, breezy conditions will be found throughout southern Arizona.

This weekend, as a low pressure system approaches from the northwest, southwesterly wind speeds will blow from 20 to 30 mph along with gusts up to 40 mph.

The wind will create some blowing dust and bring elevated wildfire conditions for the weekend.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s through the weekend and into the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

