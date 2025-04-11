Record heat to finish the week along with high wildfire risk for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will bring the week to a close with what will likely be Tucson's first official 100° day of the year.

What makes this really special is that it would be the earliest calendar date, on record, for Tucson to reach 100° and those records date all the way back to 1895.

After a record setting day, our focus will shift to critical wildfire risk across southern Arizona.

This weekend, Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for all of southeastern Arizona for Saturday and Sunday.

A combination of heat, low humidity, gusty wind and extremely dry vegetation will make for critical wildfire risk.

Please be extra careful and cautious over the next several days regarding the heat and the wildfire risk!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

