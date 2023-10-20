Record heat to finish the week

Watch Now
Record heat continues, but fall-like weather is on the way
Posted at 9:02 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 00:02:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll finish the week with more record heat, but some significant weather changes are on the way.

Friday will bring highs in the low 100s before 90s return for the weekend.

Early next week, a cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona and fall-like weather will return to the region.

Monday will bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures and a chance of showers along with a few thunderstorms.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s and those cooler temperatures will stay with us going into the latter part of next week.

Looks like summer may finally give way to fall!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

