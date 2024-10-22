Record heat returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer is trying to make a comeback with the likelihood of more record heat through the end of the week and even into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s as high pressure builds over southern Arizona and keeps the storm track well to our north.

Overnight lows will continue to be cool and drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Dry conditions will stay with us through the weekend with only some high clouds passing through our skies from time to time.

We won't see much change in the weather pattern until early next week when a weak cool front brings gusty wind and cooler temperatures.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

