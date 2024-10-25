Watch Now
Record heat returns to finish the week

High pressure will continue to bring more record heat to southern Arizona, but a strong cold front will bring much cooler air next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record high temperatures are on the way for the end of the week and all through the weekend.

Highs will stay close to 100° through Sunday and we will likely set a new record for the latest 100° day to ever be recorded, in Tucson, for a calendar year.

A strong cold front has eyes on southern Arizona and will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures for Monday.

This will be followed by cooler, breezy weather that will knock our highs into the mid-70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s by the middle of next week and help put a chill in the air just in time for Halloween!

Cochise County Forecast

