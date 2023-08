TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spotty showers and thunderstorms are moving through Southern Arizona Monday night, with a slightly lower chance for Monsoon activity on Tuesday.

We saw record heat in Tucson on Monday and we could see the same on Tuesday.

We will see some mid-week cooling back to the low 100s and upper-90s, with monsoon chances increasing late this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.28.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS