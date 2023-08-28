Watch Now
Record heat possible for Tucson on Monday and Tuesday

Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 21:06:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening, with temperatures approaching record highs.

Tucson will be in the mid to high 100s and most of Cochise County in the mid to upper-90s early this week.

Mid-week, we'll see high pressure shift to the east and temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year. Our monsoon chances will be more limited early this week, but pick up again by Thursday or Friday.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast 8.27.23

