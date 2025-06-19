Record heat possible as extreme heat continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings go back into effect Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening for most of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures could reach 115° in some lower elevations, so please be smart and take it easy in this dangerous heat.

Wildfire risk will also be running quite high through the end of the week as some gusty wind returns to the region.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend and a slight chance of monsoon thunderstorms arrives early next week.

Right now, it appears the best chance of thunderstorms will occur Tuesday.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for some more rain!

Cochise County Forecast

