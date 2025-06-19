Watch Now
Record heat possible as extreme heat continues

Extreme heat and high wildfire risk will highlight the weather as we go into the end of the week
Extreme Heat Warnings return for the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings go back into effect Thursday morning and will remain in effect through Friday evening for most of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures could reach 115° in some lower elevations, so please be smart and take it easy in this dangerous heat.

Wildfire risk will also be running quite high through the end of the week as some gusty wind returns to the region.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend and a slight chance of monsoon thunderstorms arrives early next week.

Right now, it appears the best chance of thunderstorms will occur Tuesday.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for some more rain!

