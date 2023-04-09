Watch Now
Record heat is possible to begin the week

Turning windy and cooler by the end of the week
Posted at 5:18 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 20:18:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warm Easter, high pressure will continue to build over the Southwest and bring some record and near-record heat to the region.

In Tucson, we'll see highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s to start the week.

A strong low pressure system will quickly knock our temperatures down by the end of the week as our highs drop back into the mid-70s by Friday.

As we switch from heat to cooler conditions, some strong wind will blow during the middle of the week and elevate our wildfire danger.

Get ready for a little taste of summer over the next few days and have a happy Easter!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

