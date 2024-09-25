Record heat is possible for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The calendar may say late September and early Fall, but our weather will feel every bit like summer through the upcoming weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Southwest and will bring hot, dry conditions to southern Arizona for the next several days.

In Tucson, highs will run between 103° and 106° through the weekend and some record temperatures will likely fall.

Dry weather will stay with us all the way into next week.

Make sure you factor the heat into any outdoor plans you have for the rest of the week and the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

