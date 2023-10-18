Record heat is likely to return for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will strengthen over southern Arizona and bring record heat back to the region by the end of the week.
Highs will likely reach 100° and, if so, that would set a new record for the latest date to ever see 100° in Tucson.
Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend, but big changes arrive early next week.
A cold front will bring gusty wind, some showers and much cooler temperatures from Monday into Tuesday.
By the middle of next week, we'll be feeling much more like fall with highs in the 70s.
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
