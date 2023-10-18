Watch Now
Record heat is likely to return for the end of the week

Much cooler weather arrives next week
Posted at 7:53 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 22:53:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will strengthen over southern Arizona and bring record heat back to the region by the end of the week.

Highs will likely reach 100° and, if so, that would set a new record for the latest date to ever see 100° in Tucson.

Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend, but big changes arrive early next week.

A cold front will bring gusty wind, some showers and much cooler temperatures from Monday into Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, we'll be feeling much more like fall with highs in the 70s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

