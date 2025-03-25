Watch Now
Record heat is likely before cooler temperatures arrive

Record high temperatures are likely before a low pressure system brings cooler temperatures and a chance of showers to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's first 90° day of the year has arrived and will be followed-up with a record warm day for Tuesday.

The forecast high is for 96° which would erase the old record of 94° for the date.

By Wednesday, a low pressure system will swing some moisture over southern Arizona and will bring a chance of rain to areas east of Tucson.

We could even see a few thunderstorms over Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties which will raise concerns for wildfire risk with dry lightning.

High temperatures will cool into the upper 80s to finish the week and gusty wind will bring lower 80s back for the weekend.

The end of March looks to be quite warm!

Cochise County Forecast

