Record heat is heading our way for the weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings in effect this weekend
Posted at 6:55 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 21:55:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but building heat will be the main story.

This weekend, Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Record heat is possible as highs will soar to 108° by Sunday.

Early next week, slightly cooler temperatures will return as some more moisture arrives to produce some isolated thunderstorms.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

