Record heat is heading our way for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but building heat will be the main story.

This weekend, Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Record heat is possible as highs will soar to 108° by Sunday.

Early next week, slightly cooler temperatures will return as some more moisture arrives to produce some isolated thunderstorms.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

