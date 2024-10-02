Record heat gives way to slightly cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way, but we'll continue to experience above average heat through the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s which is still close to record highs, but new records will be less likely.

Dry weather conditions will remain over southern Arizona with the exception of some isolated showers over the White Mountains.

Looking into next week, temperatures will cool a few more degrees with highs returning to the upper 90s.

Extreme heat will soon be over!

Cochise County Forecast

