Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Record heat gives way to slightly cooler temperatures

Extreme heat will give way to slightly cooler temperatures, but dry conditions will continue
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way, but we'll continue to experience above average heat through the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s which is still close to record highs, but new records will be less likely.

Dry weather conditions will remain over southern Arizona with the exception of some isolated showers over the White Mountains.

Looking into next week, temperatures will cool a few more degrees with highs returning to the upper 90s.

Extreme heat will soon be over!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network