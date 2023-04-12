Watch Now
Record heat gives way to critical wildfire danger

Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 22:21:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will give way to wind and cooler temperatures as we move into the second half of the week.

Our biggest concern will be critical wildfire conditions because of the combination of strong wind and low humidity.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of southeastern Arizona on Thursday.

Dry conditions will carry into the weekend with a warming trend arriving Saturday.

Be careful over the next couple of days with any flammable items or materials!

Cuyler Diggs

