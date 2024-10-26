Watch Now
Record heat for the weekend

Record heat stays with us through the weekend, but a strong cold front will have us feeling more like fall next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will keep a tight grip on our weekend weather pattern and will bring more record heat to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will run close to 100° through the weekend before cooling down significantly after a cold front arrives Monday evening.

Gusty wind arrives Monday followed by high temperatures in the mid-70s for Tuesday and Wednesday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

We don't expect any rain with this next cold front, but we will definitely be feeling a chill just in time for Halloween!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

