Record heat for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure continues to build over southern Arizona and will likely bring record heat to finish the week.

High temperatures will be flirting with the 100° mark and will stay in the 90s going into the weekend.

Some big changes are on the way for next week and will have us feeling like fall by Tuesday.

Gusty wind, a chance of rain and highs in the 70s will all be in the mix starting Monday night.

Looks like a wild weather ride over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

