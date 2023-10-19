Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Record heat for the end of the week

A big change arrives next week that will have us feeling like fall
Posted at 8:41 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 23:41:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure continues to build over southern Arizona and will likely bring record heat to finish the week.

High temperatures will be flirting with the 100° mark and will stay in the 90s going into the weekend.

Some big changes are on the way for next week and will have us feeling like fall by Tuesday.

Gusty wind, a chance of rain and highs in the 70s will all be in the mix starting Monday night.

Looks like a wild weather ride over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018