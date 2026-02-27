Record heat expected today, this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is heating up in a big way this weekend, with highs today, Friday, and Saturday expected to break all-time February records in several locations, running 15 to 22 degrees above normal. Similar warmth is expected Sunday, the first day of March. While the heat risk is still considered minor, the early-season spike in temps and visitors not used to the desert heat make it important to stay cool and hydrated during the hottest part of the day.

Temperatures drop a few degrees Monday as the weather pattern shifts, though it will still feel warmer than usual. Breezy west to northwest winds are expected Tuesday as a system passes to the north, bringing modest relief, and another round of gusts is possible Thursday. By the end of next week, highs should start trending closer to seasonal averages.

