Record heat continues going into October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record heat is on the way as we getting ready to turn the calendar to October.

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern and will continue to bring record heat to southern Arizona.

Highs will run between 100° and 104° through the end of the week with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, there will be just enough moisture to produce isolated thunderstorms to the south and west of Tucson.

Another slight chance of rain will occur over the White Mountains on Wednesday.

Other than that, expect more heat paired with very dry conditions.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

