Record heat continues but cooler temperatures are on the way

A better chance of rain heading into the weekend
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 22:01:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will continue through the end of the week and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect, but there's relief on the way.

Monsoon is expected to become more active for the end of the week and the weekend.

This will bring a better chance of rain which will result in cooler temperatures returning to southern Arizona.

Highs are likely to drop into the low 100s by Sunday and that trend will take us into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

