Record heat arrives through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is strengthening over southern Arizona and will boost our temperatures to near record or record levels through the end of the week.

In Tucson, on Friday, we're still on track to reach 100° for the first time this year.

If that happens, it would be the earliest calendar date ever recorded to reach 100° at the Tucson International Airport.

The combination of gusty wind and low humidity will bring critical wildfire conditions over the weekend.

Early next week, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s with high wildfire risk remaining with us.

Keep drinking that extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

