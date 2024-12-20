Record breaking temperatures ahead of the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a record breaking temperature day today. The record for today, which was set in 1917, was 81° and today, Tucson hit 82°. The area is still running several degrees above average for this time of year.

We'll continue to see 80s until Christmas Day as the temperatures move into the 60s. Sierra Vista is staying in the low 70s before cooling off into the high 60s by the middle of next week.

Near record high temperatures will be possible into the weekend before cooling off by Christmas Day.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 19

