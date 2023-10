TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A comfortable start to the day for Cochise county with temps in the mid-50s to upper-60s for most of the county. Highs tomorrow are expected to top out in the lower-to-mid-80s.

Rain chances will begin to creep up by Saturday evening for parts of Western Cochise County before clearing up. However, the rain looks to return for portions of the county by Sunday night.

