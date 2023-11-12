Rain is possible this week in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Did you feel that cool breeze we got throughout Southern Arizona today? Well it definitely feels like Autumn now. That breeze is going over towards the eastern part of the country and rolling through Arizona.

Tucson saw wind speeds today of at least 10 miles per hour with wind gusts of at least seven miles per hour. Some places like Nogales saw wind gusts in the 20s, but later those wind gusts died down to the single digits.

Tomorrow and for the next few days we will be feeling that wind. In the early morning hours the Tucson metro area will see the lower to mid fifties and so will most of the western part of our region like Organ Pipe and Sells.

The highs tomorrow will reach the lower eighties in most of the Tucson metro area except Vail which will be in the upper seventies. The western part of our region like Santa Rosa and Ajo will see the mid eighties.

The big question though is are we going to be getting some rain? It looks like Friday and Saturday we will see the biggest chances for rain in Tucson.

This week in Tucson we will be cooling down starting in the middle of the week. We will start the week with the eighties and then go down to the upper seventies on Thursday and Friday before reaching 71 degrees next Sunday.

Today a lot of Cochise County stayed in the lower seventies with the exception of Willcox which saw the upper sixties.

Cochise County also saw some wind, although it wasn’t too strong. Sierra Vista saw 8 mile per hour wind speeds while Douglas saw 13 mile per hour wind speeds. The wind gusts were also pretty on par with the wind speeds except Douglas which saw 5 mile per hour wind gusts.

Tomorrow Cochise County will mostly see lows in the low to upper forties with the exception of Wilcox which will see the upper thirties. The highs will be mostly in the seventies, but places like Bowie and Bisbee will see the upper sixties.

Sierra Vista will start the week off with the seventies before going down to the upper sixties on Saturday and the lower sixties on Sunday. Friday and Saturday we will also see the strongest chances for rain.

