TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain is on its way to southern Arizona to end the weekend and start the new week. The system is bringing isolated and widespread showers from Sunday to Monday. The rest of the week will dry up and warm up with temperatures in Tucson hitting the triple digits by next weekend.

For the rest of this weekend, Tucson remains in the mid-80s and Sierra Vista will stay in the low 80s.

Cochise County Forecast May 31

