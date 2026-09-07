Rain chances rise through the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a pretty average Labor Day, in terms of high temperatures. Tucson is expected to reach 99 degrees this afternoon and the normal high for today is just about 97 degrees. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop, with the best chances south and east of Tucson. The biggest concern is heavy rain, which could cause localized flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Storms may start later if morning cloud cover lingers, but activity should increase slightly through the afternoon.

Storm chances will gradually increase through the week, with Wednesday and Thursday looking like the most active days. More moisture and favorable winds aloft could lead to more widespread thunderstorms, with heavy rain remaining the primary concern. Stronger storms also could produce gusty outflow winds. Temperatures will stay near normal through Thursday before turning cooler than normal Friday through the weekend and into early next week.

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