TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather system out of California will make its way through the region beginning Friday night into Saturday and sticking around for most of Saturday.

The system will also bring snow into the higher elevations.

Rain totals expected to stay under an inch for most places with cooler temps in the mid-30s for lows and the upper-50s for highs.

A warming trend will begin next week with 70s by midweek.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS