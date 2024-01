TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to the new year across the region with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Things do warm up as the day progresses with highs expected to top out around the mid-60s.

Rain chances returns Monday night into Tuesday with high-level snow possible in the mountains.

Any precipitation clears out during the day on Tuesday with more rain returning on Thursday into Friday.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS