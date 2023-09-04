Rain chances go away and high temperatures come back this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We got up to 97 degrees today in Tucson and this afternoon we were seeing a lot of those upper nineties in the Tucson metro area and even across Southern Arizona. So the exciting part- we escaped the triple digits, but not for long!

We're going to be seeing those 80s as we head into tonight, getting to about 82 degrees around 10 in Tucson but around 5 and 6 in the morning we are dipping down to 70 degrees. We will see some of those seventies in the Tucson metro area too except places like Corona de Tucson and Vail where we are seeing those mid to upper sixties for our morning lows.

We're also seeing some pretty consistent upper sixties for some of the Tucson metro area for our lows tomorrow.

We're going to be seeing drier weather starting tomorrow. This week in Tucson we are heading back into triple digits starting Wednesday with 101 degrees all the way up to 110 next Sunday, which means likely no rain throughout all of this week.

Cochise county weather

Of course some parts of Cochise County are usually lower and we were seeing that in places like Sierra Vista where it was 71 degrees around 3 in the afternoon today. However, we were still seeing a lot of those upper eighties and nineties in the county.

If we look at our lows tomorrow across southern Arizona we are seeing a lot of those lower seventies but in Cochise county we will see those lower sixties. In Sierra Vista and Douglas we are sitting at 64 degrees degrees tomorrow for the low.

In Cochise County, the upper eighties and lower nineties will be making a comeback tomorrow. However, are we going to be seeing rain?

We saw it this afternoon in Cochise County, but that went away in the late afternoon and it won’t be making a comeback in the next few days and possibly not even this whole week. In Cochise County we will be seeing the 90s all week starting Tuesday and reaching 97 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

