Rain chances dwindle as we get closer to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has been more active over the past few days, but drier air will return by the end of the week which will weaken monsoon.

We'll still see some isolated thunderstorms through Thursday, but thunderstorms will be few and far between for the weekend.

High temperatures continue to be quite hot with highs well over 100° and lows only dipping into the lower 80s.

This weekend, highs will climb close to 110° as drier air returns.

Fortunately, we have a better chance of rain early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

