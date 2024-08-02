Watch Now
Rain chances decrease and heat increases for the weekend

Our chance of rain goes down and our temperatures go up through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will move over the Four-Corners region as we go into the weekend and this will cut down on our rain chances and increase the heat.

Isolated thunderstorms can still be expected in the late afternoon and into the evening hours, but the extreme heat will be the main weather story.

High temperatures will climb as high as 108° over the weekend and will stay above 105° to start next week.

A better chance of rain returns early in the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

