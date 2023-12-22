Watch Now
Rain arrives for the first full day of winter

Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 19:58:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first full day of winter will bring quite the variety of weather to southern Arizona.

Rain, thunderstorms, small hail, mountain snow and chilly air will all be in play as a strong winter storm moves across the region.

In Tucson, we could see over an inch of rain before the storm moves east on Christmas Eve.

Heavy snowfall is expected above 8,000' where Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for up to 8" of accumulation with even higher amounts above 8,500'.

High temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s all the way through the beginning of next week.

Christmas Day will bring partly cloudy skies with a low of 40° and a high of 62° in Tucson.

Plan travel and outdoor activities accordingly and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

