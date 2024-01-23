Watch Now
Rain and mountain snow returns to southern Arizona

Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 21:41:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next storm has arrived and will bring more welcome rain to southern Arizona.

Another inch of rain could fall on top of what we've already seen from the first storm and this could produce some minor flooding in a few areas.

Snow levels will drop to 7,000' and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 7,000' through early Wednesday morning.

Above 8,000', we could see another 4 to 6" of snow with over a foot of new snow on the highest mountaintops.

This storm will clear out and make way for some nice weather to finish the week and go into the weekend.

Allow extra travel time through the middle of the week and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

