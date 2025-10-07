Rain and cooler temps on the way starting midweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and moisture are on the way starting midweek, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday. While not everyone will see rain at first, conditions could shift quickly depending on how much sun breaks through. If skies stay clear long enough Wednesday, that extra heat could fuel a few heavier downpours.

By Thursday and Friday, tropical moisture becomes more established across the region, bringing a better shot at widespread showers.

Temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster this week. Expect above-normal highs through midweek, but once the clouds and moisture settle in, a cool-down begins. By the weekend, highs are forecast to drop below normal.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, don’t be surprised if temperatures come in a little cooler than forecast, especially if cloud cover hangs around.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

