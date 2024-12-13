Quiet December weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer than average temperatures will remain with us for the next several days as the main storm track stays well north of our area.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to finish the week and climb back into the low to mid-70s for the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s for the weekend and through the middle of next week.

Even though we could use some rain or mountain snow, our current weather pattern will not be favorable for bringing any moisture to southern Arizona.

For now, take advantage of the nice weather and get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochsise County Forecast

