Quiet and dry weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a dry and calm weather week for southern Arizona! Above normal temperatures will persist over the next seven days with high clouds moving in as well. Right now, the National Weather Service reports that Monday's temperatures could tie or break the record for that day.

Tucson will continue the weekend and next week in the 70s. Sierra Vista will begin in the 70s before dipping down into the 60s to finish off next week.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 14th

