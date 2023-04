TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The start of the week begins in the mid 90s possibly setting a new record high on Tuesday.

The record high in Tucson was 96 on April 10 in 2018 and 95 on April 11 in 2018.

Tucson is expected to tie that high on Monday and possibly beat that record high on April 11 by one degree.

