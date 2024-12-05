Pleasant weather will take us through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our beautiful December weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

A weak low pressure system will remain over the area through the end of the week and will bring a slight chance of showers to the mountains.

This weekend, the nice weather will continue as we wait for a cold front to arrive early next week.

This cold front will bring gusty wind, Monday, followed by much cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday when high temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

The biggest change will be the overnight lows that will plunge into the upper 20s to lower 30s for the middle of next week.

Now is the time to make sure you are prepared for the colder temperatures that will have us feeling much more like December!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

