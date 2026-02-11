Partly cloudy and warm today. Showers on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear to start the day, then clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy by tonight.

We will stay dry through most of Thursday, with only a few degrees of cooling.

A cold and wet weather system is expected to make its way into Southeast Arizona Friday resulting in valley rain and high elevation snowfall. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible with this system.

Otherwise, afternoon high temperatures will remain 6-10 degrees above normal through Thursday, then lowering to slightly below normal Friday with that system.

Meteorologist April Madison

