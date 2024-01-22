Watch Now
Pack your umbrella: Valley rain, mountain snow through Wednesday

Posted at 9:22 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 23:22:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a wet start to the week. After a relatively quiet Monday morning, Southern Arizona will see chances for valley rain and mountain snow through early Wednesday.

Rain will vary from light to heavy. Tucson could see more than 2 inches fall over the next three days.

In the mountains above 7,000 feet, a Winter Storm Warning will be in place from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow are expected.

Temperatures will stay mild through this week, warming up in time for next weekend.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 1.21.24

