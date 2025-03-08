Our winter storm brings a chilly start to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wintry weather will move east and bring a chilly start to the weekend with morning lows dipping into the 30s and highs only climbing into the 60s.

By Sunday, highs will climb back into the 70s and lower 80s will arrive Monday with lots of sunshine.

This warming trend comes ahead of another storm system that will arrive Tuesday and another one that arrives Thursday.

Both of these systems will bring another round of gusty wind, chilly air, a few showers and some mountain snow.

Enjoy the quiet weekend weather before we get back on the weather roller coaster next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

