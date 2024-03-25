Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Our wild weather pattern continues this week

Warmer weather returns for the end of the week, but Easter Sunday will bring another chance of rain
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 19:56:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will continue to bring a chance of showers along with breezy, chilly conditions for Tuesday.

Wednesday will start a warming trend that will have our high temperatures back into the lower 80s for the end of the week.

The warming trend won't last long because another storm system will arrive for Easter and bring another chance of showers for Easter Sunday and early next week.

For Easter, we'll still see highs in the 70s with cooler temperatures arriving to start next week.

We remain on the storm track for one more week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018