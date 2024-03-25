Our wild weather pattern continues this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will continue to bring a chance of showers along with breezy, chilly conditions for Tuesday.

Wednesday will start a warming trend that will have our high temperatures back into the lower 80s for the end of the week.

The warming trend won't last long because another storm system will arrive for Easter and bring another chance of showers for Easter Sunday and early next week.

For Easter, we'll still see highs in the 70s with cooler temperatures arriving to start next week.

We remain on the storm track for one more week!

Cochise County Forecast

