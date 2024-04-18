Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Our warm weather trend continues

Warm temperatures will continue all the way through the middle of next week along with some more gusty wind
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 20:49:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures have taken control of our weather pattern and it looks to be a trend that will stay with us for the next several days.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s to finish the week and continue into the beginning of next week.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some occasional high clouds.

Friday, we will have to deal with some gusty wind and also for the first part of next week.

We have definitely settled into a more typical April weather pattern!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018