Our warm weather trend continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer temperatures have taken control of our weather pattern and it looks to be a trend that will stay with us for the next several days.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s to finish the week and continue into the beginning of next week.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some occasional high clouds.

Friday, we will have to deal with some gusty wind and also for the first part of next week.

We have definitely settled into a more typical April weather pattern!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

