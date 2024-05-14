Watch Now
Our warm, dry weather trend continues this week

Dry conditions will keep wildfire danger elevated this week
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 21:25:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will continue to include warm, dry conditions with an afternoon breeze.

Nothing out of the ordinary for this time of the year and we don't see much change heading our way.

High temperatures will climb into the 90s and get closer to 100° over the weekend, but we still don't see us reaching the century mark.

Wildfire danger will remain elevated with the combination of dry air and breezy conditions.

This would be a nice time to enjoy the early morning and evening weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

