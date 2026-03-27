One more day of record heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today, with more record highs.

Gusty easterly winds will pick up in eastern areas this afternoon, then spread west tonight into Saturday along with increasing clouds.

The strong easterly winds will shift southerly over the weekend, bringing a boost of moisture with light rain and thunderstorm chances late Saturday through early Monday.

Cooler air will arrive over the weekend, and continue into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

