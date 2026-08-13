One more chance for afternoon and evening storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight and early morning showers and storms will continue to clear through the morning hours.

An upper level weather system to our west will bring the needed dynamics today for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms will produce brief heavy rain.

This system will also draw in drier air Friday into the weekend resulting in a low-grade monsoon pattern with chance of storms each day mainly south and east of Tucson.

A little more active monsoon pattern sets in early next week. Temperatures will be below normal today, then warm up again to above normal this weekend into next week with moderate HeatRisk.

Meteorologist April Madison

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