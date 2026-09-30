One last round of rain before Monsoon Season ends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll get one last shot at monsoon rain today as the 2026 monsoon season comes to an end. The storm system that brought widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday is slowly moving east, but showers and thunderstorms will linger as it heads out.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. today for Pinal, Graham and Greenlee counties, where additional rain could cause flooding on already saturated ground. Temperatures will also stay well below normal today, with afternoon highs running about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average.

Once the storm system moves out, drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week as high pressure builds across the region. Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching within a few degrees of normal this weekend.

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