November is here! Calmer winds and a warm-up on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we flip the calendar to November, our winds will calm down as our temperatures warm up.

Expect highs near average on Wednesday, with morning lows near freezing across our eastern valleys Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Our daytime highs will climb a few degrees above average Thursday through the weekend and early next week.

We'll stay dry with just a few clouds during this stretch as high pressure builds across the Southwest.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County morning forecast 11.1.23

