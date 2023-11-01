Watch Now
November is here! Calmer winds and a warm-up on the way

Posted at 2023-11-01T04:55:26-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 07:55:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we flip the calendar to November, our winds will calm down as our temperatures warm up.

Expect highs near average on Wednesday, with morning lows near freezing across our eastern valleys Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Our daytime highs will climb a few degrees above average Thursday through the weekend and early next week.

We'll stay dry with just a few clouds during this stretch as high pressure builds across the Southwest.

- Ryan Fish

