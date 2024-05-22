Not too hot to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will continue to run pretty close to seasonal averages through the end of the week.
A dry, breezy weather pattern will also stay with us and keep wildfire danger elevated.
We do see a warming trend that will likely bring our first official 100° day of the year to Tucson early next week.
After getting through Memorial Day, Tuesday is the day we expect the mercury to climb to 101°.
Enjoy the 90s while they last!
